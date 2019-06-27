Vijaya Nirmala passes away; film industry mourns death of veteran actor, director

Veteran South Indian actor Vijaya Nirmala passed away on the night of June 26 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Nirmala was undergoing treatment there. She was 75 years old and is survived by her husband and actor Krishna, and her son Naresh.

Naresh took to Twitter to announce the death of his mother. "I regret to inform you that my mother, senior artiste, prominent producer and director Dr.A G Vijaya Nirmala passed away during early hours today, that is, 27.6.2019, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75," he tweeted.

According to Naresh, the body will be kept at their residence from 11am and the final rites will be held on Friday.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Nirmala made her acting debut at the age of seven as a child artiste in the 1950 Tamil movie Machcha Rekhai. Her first Telugu movie was Panduranga Mahatyam, four years after her acting debut. Her role as a leading actor in Telugu cinema was in 1966 release Rangula Ratnam. She went on to star in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Not only an actor, she was also a producer and director. In fact, in 2002 she entered the Guinness Book of Records as the female director or most number of films. In 2008, she received the Raghupati Venkaiah Award for her role in Telugu cinema.

Some of the movies she stared in are Alluri Seetharama Raju, Poola Rangadu, Thatha Manuvadu, Engaveettu Penn, En Annan, Uyira Maanama, and Udhyogastha among many, many more.

Members of the Telugu film fraternity took to Twitter to mourn her passing.

Vijaya Nirmala Garu was a pioneering filmmaker whose life is an inspiration for many. Extremely saddened to hear the news. Extending my deepest condolences to her family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru - Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 27, 2019

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of Vijaya Nirmala garu. Strength and condolences to the family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru - Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 27, 2019

Vijaya Nirmala garu was a pillar to this industry, from acting to film-making her work has inspired many. Her demise is an irreplaceable loss to the art. My heartfelt condolences to Krishna Garu, @ItsActorNaresh and their entire family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru - Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) June 27, 2019

In a typical largely male occupied movie world, she paved a way for women. She will remain an inspiration and a symbol of women empowerment. If a Guinness record could only explain the beacon she is for women in TFI. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru - Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) June 27, 2019

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

