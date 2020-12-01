Virat Kohli helping pregnant wife Anushka Sharma do headstand is giving Internet new fitness goals

Business Today
In the picture, Sharma is seen performing a headstand with the support from a wall and help from her husband Virat Kohli

December 1, 2020 | Updated 18:18 IST
Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma on Tuesday posted a picture of herself doing yoga on Instagram; the post has caused quite stir online amassing over 2.7 million likes and over 16 thousand comments.

In the picture, Sharma is seen performing a headstand with the support from a wall and help from her husband Virat Kohli. The fact that Anushka is performing the 'Shirshasana' effortlessly with her growing baby bump has given many people new fitness goals to achieve.

In the Instagram post, she said that 'Shrishasna' is one of the most difficult asanas for her. Sharma explained that Yoga has always been an integral part of life and her doctor had recommended that she can keep doing Yoga while being pregnant barring a few twists and extreme-bends. She also explained that she did the 'Shirshasana' under the supervision of her yoga teacher.

The caption of the Instagram post read, "For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting my balance, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtual with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy".

Earlier, Sharma has announced that is going to resume working on movies in May 2021.  The actress has announced her pregnancy back in August 2020 and is expected to give birth in January 2021.

Her husband and the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli is currently touring Australia for an ongoing India-Australia cricket series.

