Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 8: Kangana Ranaut's film fails to take off, Rs 40 crore looks distant

Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer black comedy Judgementall Hai Kya has slowed down at the box office . The film, released on July 26, has earned Rs 31.42 crore in one week. The film had a decent opening with Rs 4.40 crore, but it could not overtake Kangana's last release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which opened at Rs 8.75 crore.

According to film analysts, Judgementall Hai Kya may be able to pull in around Rs 40 crore in total, but its box office fate depends on how it fares in its second week. The only Bollywood competitor of Judgementall Hai Kya this week is Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana. However, Hollywood biggie - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw may turn out to be the biggest challenger for Judgementall. Also, the other challenger for the film remains Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which has been made tax-free in multiple states across the country.

In director Prakash Kovelamudi's film Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana plays the role of Bobby, a voiceover artist suffering from acute psychosis, while Rajkummar Rao, plays the role of Keshav, her new tenant. The story unfolds after Rajkumar's wife Rima (Amyra Dastur) dies and the blame comes on Bobby and Keshav. The story alternates between reality and illusion.

Judgementall Hai Kya, also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Amrita Puri, Brijendra Kala and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's film slows down, earns Rs 31 crore

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao-starrer struggles in its first week