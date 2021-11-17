‘A doctor at heart always’: PM Modi lauds Dr Bhagwat Karad for medical assistance to passenger onboard IndiGo flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad for providing medical assistance to a passenger onboard an IndiGo flight when he complained of giddiness. The Prime Minister wrote, “A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague, Dr Bhagwat Karad.”

Karad was onboard an IndiGo flight 6E 171 from Delhi to Mumbai when the incident took place. A passenger started complaining about uneasiness. The cabin crew then immediately called out for a doctor and Karad, who is a surgeon by profession, went to help.

Karad retweeted the Prime Minister’s appreciation for his gesture and wrote, “Thank you, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I am truly humbled and hope to translate your outstanding commitment and dedication to our country and citizens in my own duties. Following your guidance to serve people through “Seva aur Samarpan. Jai Hind.”

“The patient was sweating profusely and had low BP. I removed his clothes, raised his legs, rubbed his chest and gave glucose. He felt better after 30 minutes,” Dr Karad told news agency ANI.

IndiGo thanked Karad for his voluntary support to the fellow passenger and called his gesture “ever so inspiring”. “Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! Dr Bhagwat Karad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring,” the airline tweeted.

Soon after the incident became viral on social media, netizens applauded Karad for ensuring that medical aid was provided on time. “Yesterday on flight 6E171 to Mumbai, on sudden collapse of a passenger due to serious health issues, MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad flying by same flight rushed to the patient and gave him urgent treatment for immediate relief from hypertension and giddiness. Commendable promptness to serve!,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tweeted.

