A new beginning: Lalit Modi shares photos with Sushmita Sen, calls her better half

Former IPL chairman Lalit Kumar Modi officially announced that he is dating Indian actor Sushmita Sen. He shared the news on Thursday with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling Sushmita Sen as his better half.

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓," Modi tweeted.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

In a follow up tweet, Modi clarified that the two are 'just dating' and are not married yet, although it will happen one day.

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he said.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022



Sushmita Sen had recently shared pictures from her vacation in the Maldives on social media. She had visited the island nation with her daughters. Modi's tweet suggests he had also accompanied the former Miss Universe. The Aarya star had in December confirmed her breakup with Rohman through social media. The actor wrote about everlasting love and friendship shared by the two of them in her post.

The Miss Universe pageant was last seen on the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, in which she plays the role of a doting wife and mother who takes over the reins of her husband’s drug empire when he is killed.

Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering case. Indian Premier League was inaugurated with 8 franchises by its former chairman and commissioner Lalit Modi in 2008.

Also Read: Wall St opens lower as bank earnings disappoint; Dow slumps over 300 pts

Also Read: UK PM race: Rishi Sunak on winning streak as only 5 candidates left now