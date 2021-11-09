‘A teacher’s son doing the biggest IPO in history’: Harsh Goenka on Paytm going public

RPG Enterprises boss Harsh Goenka has wished Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma all the luck on the biggest IPO in history. Goenka also noted that one does not need family background, knowledge of great English and/or money to make it big in today’s India.

“To prosper in the new India, you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money -- you need to dream, persevere and work hard. A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history. All luck Vijay Shekhar Sharma,” Goenka tweeted with a picture of young Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

This, however, is not the first time that the veteran industrialist has backed the start-up community. He appreciated start-ups like Paytm, Zomato, Byju's, Ola, Zerodha, Oyo and Pharmeasy among several others for creating value for their customers and investors along with contributing to job creation.

“Hats off to our startups Paytm, Zomato, Byju's, Ola, Zerodha, Oyo, Pharmeasy and so many –- they have created value for their customers, their investors and so many jobs. Most importantly, they started from scratch. No inheritance, no backups. Just BLOOD SWEAT and TEARS,” he tweeted.

Hats off to our startups Paytm, Zomato, Byjus, Ola, Zerodha, Oyo, Pharmeasy and so many - they have created value for their customers, their investors and so many jobs. Most importantly, they started from scratch. No inheritance, no backups. Just BLOOD SWEAT and TEARS! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 18, 2021

Goenka was not the only well-wisher for Paytm during the course of its IPO. Online food aggregator Zomato turned well-wisher and gave the digital payments startup ‘dahi shakkar’ for some good luck.

“Dear Paytm, wishing you the best of luck for today! If you need some dahi shakkar for good luck, ice cream for the stress, or some sweets for celebrations (wink wink) we are right here!,” Zomato tweeted.

