AAP faces flak for tweet announcing Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM candidate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced Bhagwant Mann as its Chief Ministerial candidate as the date for assembly elections in Punjab inches closer. They released a 39-second video featuring Navjot Singh Siddhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and of course, Bhagwant Mann. All of them have been shown as going after the CM’s chair.



This video shared by AAP is actually a snippet from the 'Heyy Babby' song 'Mast Kalander' that originally features Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Vidya Balan. Bhagwant Mann has a grand entry towards the end of this video. AAP shared this video on its official Twitter handle with a one-line caption, “Punjab’s next CM is in the house!”

Users did not take kindly to this announcement video by the party and called the party out on its “intellectual bankruptcy”. A user named Vivek Sood tweeted, “Intellectual bankruptcy. Utterly disgusting. Arvind Kejriwal, you and your party cannot be forgiven for this brazen and bizarre tweet.”



“AAP and RSS are similar in terms of their thinking and attitude towards women- an attempt has been made to humiliate women once again by showing them as an object of enjoyment and a chair. Shame on you Kejriwal,” Alka Lamba tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal confirmed Mann's candidacy in a tweet. “I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. It’s a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi,” Kejriwal tweeted.



“Have to deal with several problems in Punjab. Focus will be on providing jobs to youth. ‘Mafia raj’ will be abolished. I belong to a middle-class family, never thought of reaching here. Will win seats by 2/3 margin,” Mann said after being announced as the CM face of the border state.



This, however, is not the only meme that the party posted. They also targeted the actor-singer and former Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari in a meme. In this meme, Shah Rukh Khan is labeled as Kejriwal, Kajol as Delhi and the person behind them has been labeled as Manoj Tiwari.

For the unversed, the Aam Aadmi party workers had danced on Manoj Tiwari’s popular track Rinkiya ke Papa after winning the Delhi assembly elections back in 2020.

Stop everything and watch this - @AamAadmiParty supporters seem to be dancing to "Rinkiya ke papa", a famous song by Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi president#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/A41NTGCxDo — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@insenroy) February 11, 2020

