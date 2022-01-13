Ajinkya Rahane becomes meme favourite after India vs SA match

After batsman Ajinkya Rahane delivered yet another out of form innings on Day 3 of the ongoing test match in Cape Town, some netizens shared memes whereas others wondered whether the batsman was living up to his full potential or not. The general sentiment among cricket enthusiasts on Twitter was that the cricketer had played his last innings In Test cricket given his abysmal performance since 2020.

One of the angry fans commented, “Dear Ajinkya Rahane. Do introspect. Are you really living up to your responsibility? You’re supposed to be part of Team India’s engine room. Right now, the way I see it, the team is carrying you, instead. Sincerely, your fan.”



Another cricket enthusiast tweeted, “Dreams shattered again. And once again Thank you Rahane and Pujara. We will never win in SA again and you guys made sure again.”



Here’s how the Internet reacted

For the unversed, Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to perform on Day 3 of the ongoing India vs South Africa test match in Cape Town.



The batsman, who is also the former vice captain of the Indian team, had walked out to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara got dismissed by South Africa for 9 runs in the first over after Marco Jansen bowled a bumper. While Pujara tried to get out safely, the ball took his edge and flew towards the smartly-positioned leg slip. It was after this that Rahane went but he too could not stay for long as Kagiso Rabada sent him back to the bench after he just scored a run.



Meanwhile, Indian team’s batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that Rahane is trying to convert the starts he is getting at present into big centuries. “No specific numbers are being discussed (about Rahane). He is trying his best and he looks really good in the nets. He has played some useful knocks in this series as well. He needs to convert one of his starts into a big one and that is what he is trying for. We are hoping as management that he comes good,” he said.



