Akshay Kumar-starrer cult classic 'Hera Pheri' producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passes away at 92

Veteran Bollywood producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, known to have produced the cult classic Akshay Kumar-starrer Hera Pheri, passed away today following a prolonged illness, his son Mushtaque Nadiadwala said. He was 92 and breathed his last after battling multiple ailments including diabetes and asthma at Breach Candy Hospital around 3 am today.

According to IANS, the last rites of Gaffarbhai - who was one of the founders of the major Nadiadwala films banner, with studios in Mumbai and Gujarat - shall be performed at the Irla Masjid Cemetery in Vile Parle, today at 4 pm, his family informed.

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala has been part of the film industry since 1984. His first production was Jhutha Sach starring Dharmendra and Rekha. His next movie, Hera Pheri, is considered to be one of the finest comedies of Bollywood.

The Hera Pheri producer was also an accomplice in Empire Audio Center with Yusuf Lakdawala in the days when it was begun.

Gaffarbhai, as he was popularly known in the film industry, made several memorable movies like Aa Gale Lag Ja, Lahu Ke Do Rang, Shankar Shambhu, Jhutha Sach, Sone Pe Suhaga, Watan Ke Rakhwale and more.

He is survived by his three sons, Feroze, Hafiz and Mushtaque, daughters, and his nephew and film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala.

Actor Ajay Devgn, taking to his Twitter handle, expressed condolences to the family. He wrote, “Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Om Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family.”



