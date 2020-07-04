All that glitters! Pune man sports gold mask worth Rs 3 lakh

Shanker Kurade, a resident Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune District, has bought an unusually expensive mask which is made out of gold. According to Kurade, he spent a whopping Rs 2.89 lakh on the gold mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there is no difficulty in breathing. I am not sure whether this mask will be effective," said Kurade. He is a self-proclaimed lover of gold, which can be easily deduced from his appearance as he wears gold ornaments regularly. He wears several gold rings and bracelets as well as several gold chains.

According to Kurade, he got the idea of the gold mask after he saw a man wearing a silver mask on social media.

"I saw a video on social media of a man in Kolhapur wearing a silver mask and then an idea struck me to have a mask of gold. I talked to a goldsmith and he gave me this five and a half pound gold mask in a week," said Kurade.

Kurade has also said that all his family members also love gold and if they like his gold mask then he'll also get gold masks designed for his family members.

"I do not know if I will be infected with coronavirus wearing a gold mask or not, but following all the rules of the government can prevent the spread of virus," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 79,927 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, July 4), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 8,376 As many as 1,04,687 patients have been cured or discharged.

