Amazon, Uber launch ride upgrades for Prime members in India

Amazon and Uber have announced an extension of their association today, launching exclusive offers for Prime members on Uber. As part of the existing Amazon-Uber association, Prime members will get access to UberPremier at the price of UberGo, with 3 upgrades per month, an official statement read.

Additionally, the Prime members will also be able to avail a 20 per cent discount up to Rs 60 valid for 3 trips per month, on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals, and Intercity. Both these offers can be availed by simply connecting Amazon Pay wallet on Uber and using it for booking trips.

"With travel opening up and near complete recovery across various travel use cases, the offer is designed in a way to help Prime members and make travel rewarding for them. To complement high travel demand, the special offer for Prime has launched ahead of Amazon India's much-awaited and much anticipated annual two-day shopping event for Prime members – Prime Day on July 23 and 24, 2022," the joint statement said.

"These offers will be available to Amazon Prime members who make the payment using Amazon Pay and Uber will serve as their ridesharing partner across India," the statement added.

Akshay Sahi, Director - Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said, “It is Amazon Prime’s constant effort to provide exceptional value to our Prime members to make their everyday experiences better, be it with Free Fast delivery, Exclusive Shopping, Blockbuster Entertainment, or Ad-Free Music. We are gearing up for our sixth Prime Day in India which is going to be bigger, better, and packed with unmatched shopping and entertainment offers for all Prime members. Free ride upgrades to Uber Premier and 20 per cent discount on Uber rides now make this Prime Day even more special.”

Vikas Bansal, Director, Amazon Pay, added, “Customers now seek payment platforms and propositions that provide a holistic experience; a one-stop digital solution in true sense. This is another step in our quest to simplify the daily lives of our customers and drive adoption for Amazon Pay at large.”

Abhilekh Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India South Asia, said “We’re delighted to extend our strategic partnership with Amazon to its Prime customers, wherein the vision is to deliver a truly differentiated experience to this segment on Uber. The launch offer is a step in that direction.”

