Anand Mahindra discovers film titled ‘Omicron’ as new COVID variant spooks world. See post

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his insightful and witty posts all over social media, just unearthed a 1983 movie titled 'Omicron', which is also the name given to the new Covid-19 variant, which was first detected in southern African countries,

Taking to Twitter, the industrialist said on Tuesday that someone already beaten him to writing a script titled 'Omicron'.

In an earlier tweet Mahindra had written that he hoped that at some point in the future a thriller movie will be made "where COVID variants are the dark forces & are attacked by an 'Avenger' hero called Omicron who compels the evil variants to mutate into a docile flu."

At some point in the future, I hope a thriller movie will be made where COVID variants are the dark forces & are attacked by an ‘Avenger’ hero called Omicron who compels the evil variants to mutate into a docile flu. https://t.co/rpqesqBMMs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 30, 2021

Later, Mahindra shared another tweet, stating that someone had already beat him to writing a script titled Omicron. Mahindra explained that after his last tweet, a school buddy of his had informed him about an already existing 1963 Italian science fiction-comedy film called 'Omicron'. "And after my last tweet, a school buddy sent me this nugget of trivia," wrote Mahindra.

And after my last tweet, a school buddy sent me this nugget of trivia—someone already beat me to writing a script titled Omicron 😊 https://t.co/6PMcLrHC57 pic.twitter.com/m0Pnktxt98 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 30, 2021

Mahindra also shared an image which contained the poster of the movie and bits of information about the plot. Though the movie shares a name with the coronavirus variant that has the entire world spooked, it actually has little in common with the current COVID-19 situation. The movie is instead about an alien who takes over the body of a human to learn about the planet in order for the alien's race to take over.

"1963 movie OMICRON. An alien takes over the body of an Earthman in order to learn about the planet so his race can take it over" read the descripton of the film shared by Mahindra. The film was directed by Ugo Gregoretti and starred Renato Salvatori and Rosemary Dexter.

