Anand Mahindra praises Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu; netizens join in

Mahindra Group boss and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has congratulated Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu for bringing the title home after 21 years. Prior to Sandhu, Bollywood actor Lara Dutta became the Miss Universe back in 2000.

The Mumbai-based business mogul shared the video of Sandhu’s final answer that fetched her Miss Universe crown and tweeted, “No better way to start the week than by hearing this…”

Mahindra, however, was not the only one to congratulate Sandhu. Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon, Israeli embassy in India, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and the entertainment magazine Filmfare also congratulated Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for winning the Miss Universe pageant.

“Mazal Tov, badhaai ho, Congratulations Harnaaz Kaur for winning the Miss Universe. Having competition in Israel evidently brought luck to India,” Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon tweeted.

During the pageant’s question-answer round, host and US TV personality Steve Harvey asked Sandhu as to what advice she would give to young women to deal with the pressures they face today. “Well I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that [are] happening worldwide, I think this is what you need to understand. Come out speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today,” Sandhu said.

Harnaaz Sandhu has previously won numerous pageant titled including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. Sandhu has also starred in movies like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

