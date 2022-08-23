Anna Mani Google Doodle: Google commemorates 'Weather Woman of India'

Today Google Doodle is celebrating the 104th birth anniversary of renowned physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani who made immense contribution in the field of meteorological instrumentation.

Anna Mani, born in a Syrian Christian family in Kerala in 1918, made many valuable contributions to the physics and meteorological field. Her study helped India to make accurate weather forecasts and laid the groundwork for the nation to harness renewable energy. Mani's thoughts and motives about her career were greatly influenced by her book-reading routine.

In 1987, she won the INSA K. R. Ramanathan Medal for her remarkable contributions to science. Mani also held important positions in the United Nations World Meteorological Organisation. She also served as former deputy director general of the Indian Meteorological Department.

At the Thumba rocket launching facility, Anna set up a meteorological observatory and an instrumentation tower and she was also a member of the International Ozone Association. She also published several papers on solar radiation, ozone and wind energy instruments.

Born in 1918 in Peermade, Kerala, Mani initially wanted to pursue dancing, but opted for a career in physics instead because of her interest in the subject. She was an avid reader from childhood.

Anna Mani was appointed as a Trustee of the Raman Research Institute in Bangalore post her retirement. She passed away on August 16, 2001.

