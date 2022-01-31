‘Any room for me to join in’: Anand Mahindra asks 3D printing startup Tvasta

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra’s penchant for spotting novel ideas is not new for his Twitter followers. The Mumbai-based business mogul shared a one minute 44 second long video of India’s first 3D printed house built in 21 days by the IIT Madras-backed start-up Tvasta. Mahindra said that he has been following the developments in the field of 3D printed homes globally and that it is critical for India to see home-grown technology in this field.



He also asked whether there was any room for him to join in. Mahindra tweeted, “Been following developments in 3D printed homes overseas. Critical for India so delighted to see home-grown tech from IIT Madras (now one of the world’s leading tech-incubators). I know you guys raised some seed funding, but any room for me to join in?”

pic.twitter.com/LXoZCMAwM8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2022

This, however, is not the first that this 3D printing start-up has been recognised. Tvasta was also recognised by the Government as the National Startup Awards 2021 winner in the Industry 4.0 sector under the 3D printing category.



Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also talked about this start-up in his Mann ki Baat episode in July 2021. The Prime Minister said, “Friends, when we are discussing technology, I want to point out another interesting subject. You must have recently read that a startup by an IIT Madras alumni has built a 3D printed house. Making a house through 3D printing? How was it possible?”



He further explained, “Actually, the start-up first fed a 3D design in the 3D printer and then using a special concrete, fabricated a 3D structure, layer by layer. You will be happy to know that several such experiments are taking place throughout the country. There was a time when even minor constructions used to take a lot of time. Today, thanks to technology, things are changing in India”



Tvasta is an IIT Madras-backed start-up founded by Adithya, Vidyashankar and Parivarthan, according to its website.

