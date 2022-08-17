‘Apne bal se bulland bana’: Amul pays tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Days after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s untimely demise, FMCG bellwether Amul paid its tributes to the market maverick with a black-and-white topical. The topical shows Jhunjhunwala seated next to a bull and is captioned as, “Apne bal se bulland bana.”

Ace investor and market maven Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at 6:54 am on Sunday in Mumbai. He was also fondly known as Big Bull and Warren Buffet of India.

While remembering Jhunjhunwala, popular equity investor Vijay Kedia told Business Today, “He will be remembered forever for his humility and courage in trading and investments.” Kedia added that Jhunjhunwala invested in airlines when others were negative on the industry.

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak said, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: my school and college mate. One year my junior. Believed stock India was undervalued. He is right. Amazingly sharp in understanding financial markets. We spoke regularly, more so during COVID. Will miss you Rakesh!”

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a stock market trader and chartered accountant with a portfolio of 32 stocks. Top stocks owned by Jhunjhunwala include Titan Company (Rs 11,086.9 crore), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (Rs 7,017.5 crore), Metro Brands (Rs 3,348.8 crore), Tata Motors (Rs 1,731.1 crore) and Crisil (Rs 1,301.9 crore).

Besides, Jhunjhunwala was also the chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech as well as a director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India and Geojit Financial Services. He was also the founder of India’s newest airline Akasa Air that launched services in the Bengaluru-Kochi-Bengaluru sector from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on August 12. The Big Bull of Dalal Street is survived by his wife Rekha and three children.

