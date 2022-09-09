AR Rahman shares throwback picture with Queen Elizabeth from Bombay Dreams musical in 2002

Musical maestro AR Rahman has shared his last photo with Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch, who passed away on Thursday. He mentioned that he last met Queen Elizabeth in 2002, during Bombay Dreams Musical. AR Rahman captioned the post, "Last I met her was during a charity show of #Bombaydreamsmusical with @andrewlloydwebber ..#ripqueenelizabeth."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Scotland at the age of 96, after battling health problems since last October. She reigned for 70 years, which was longer than any British monarch in history and any current monarch in the world. In a statement, the Royal Family announced "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon", on Thursday.

Her son 73-year-old Prince Charles is all set to step into her shoes. No date, however, has been decided for his coronation yet. The to-be king is known to be the face of the modernization of the monarchy as he is the first British royal to not be homeschooled and also to have a university degree. He is also the first royal to grow up under intense media scrutiny.

Much of the Queen's wealth is owned by an entity known as the Royal Firm. Charles may not get all of the Queen's $28 billion fortune but he will sure be entitled to the personal assets that the late monarch designated specifically for him.

