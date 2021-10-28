Aryan Khan drug case: SRK's son, 2 others get bail after 26 days in jail

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. The court has also granted bail to Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who are also involved in the case.

The Bombay HC will give its detailed order on Friday. Until the court gives the operative part of the order, the accused will remain in jail.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the court, told reporters that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will hopefully walk out of jail on Friday or Saturday.

"Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for three days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, they all will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday," Rohatgi said.

Aryan Khan's advocates had sought permission from the single bench of Justice NW Sambre to submit cash bail. However, the request was denied by the court. The judge said that surety is to be given.

"I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said.

"We were waiting for our kids for 34,560 minutes. These children were traumatized in jail," Arbaaz Merchant's father and lawyer Aslam Merchant told India Today. Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer said, "No drugs were found on Munmun. I don't know why she was being tortured in the case and her image was tarnished."

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 along with several others after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the Mumbai coast. Earlier, Aryan's bail application was rejected by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court.

He has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8.

