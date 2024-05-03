Barsys brings in-home luxe drinking experience with Barsys 360

Barsys, the famous cocktail-making technology company, has introduced its latest invention for home bartending, the Barsys 360, in India. People can enjoy high-quality drinks made by connecting with top spirit brands, bars, and mixologists, all from the comfort of their homes. You can now pre-order the Barsys 360, and the first batch will be shipped in June. Additionally, the Barsys App, which acts as a marketplace for cocktail lovers, will soon be available in India too. This app allows users to connect with top alcohol brands and discover new cocktails from around the world.

Barsys has been changing how people drink at home since 2014 by using technology like consumer robots and software. They work with famous bars like David Morton Kitchens and Dead Rabbit, along with brands like Bacardi and Stoli, to create innovative products like the Coaster 2.0 and Barsys 2.0+. These gadgets help users make perfect cocktails every time.

The Barsys 360 is the latest addition to their lineup, promising to revolutionise home cocktail-making. It combines entertainment, fresh ingredients, and technology to create an interactive cocktail experience. The sleek cocktail maker comes in two colours, Midnight Black and Polar White, and can hold up to six different ingredients. With just a tap, it can make a delicious cocktail in under 10 seconds.

Accompanying the Barsys 360 is the Barsys App, where users can discover over 1,000 cocktail recipes and connect with a community of mixologists and spirit brands. The app even suggests cocktails based on what ingredients you have at home. It's available for both iOS and Android devices, making it easy for anyone to become a cocktail connoisseur.