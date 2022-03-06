BCCI releases schedule for IPL 2022; CSK to take on KKR in first match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The marquee cricket tournament, to be played in Mumbai and Pune, will start on March 26 while the final will be played on May 29. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede stadium in the first match of the tournament, which will see 10 teams competing this year.

"On March 27, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at night," a release from IPL said.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals.

The tournament will see a total of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games being played in the duration of 65 days. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, while 15 matches each will be played at Brabourne and MCA International stadium.

"There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST," it said.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22.

However, the BCCI didn't release the schedule for the Playoffs. "The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on May 29 will be announced later," it said.

As per the groupings, Group A in the league comprises of Mumbai Indians, KKR, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants, while group B will have CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

