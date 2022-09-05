Bengaluru rains: New water themed park called ‘BLUNDER-LA’, say netizens

Various parts of India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru have reported waterlogging due to heavy downpour. It also caused traffic snarls and disrupted daily life for people living in areas of Bengaluru like Koramangala. Besides this, areas like Bellandur, BEML Layout, Sarjapura Road, Outer Ring Road and Whitefield also got affected due to incessant rain showers.

Netizens took to Twitter to share videos of parts of Bengaluru submerged under water. Others also shared memes and fun takes on Bengaluru rains. A user tagged Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Twitter and wrote, “We have a new water themed park called ‘BLUNDER-LA’ it has been designed and developed by BBMP with additional fun added to it by 40 per cent commission CM and 17 years MLA Arvind Limbavali. Thank you both sirs. #bengalururains.”

Another user wrote, “If this was a client escalation in any corporate company, the entire focus would have been to fix the issue permanently, but since this is government’s responsibility, no one is accountable. No matter which party comes into power, they are all the same.”

Meanwhile, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) said in a letter to the Karnataka CM that flooding led to losses worth Rs 225 crore on a single day and requested him to address the infrastructure issues in the city. ORRCA represents major IT and banking firms in Bengaluru.

The letter read, “Inadequate infrastructure on ORR has now reached a crisis level. Even though only 30 per cent of ORR population has returned to working from office, the collapse of the infrastructure has drawn global concern on the city of Bengaluru’s ability to handle further growth.”

It furthermore pointed out, “In addition, member companies had to trigger emergency business community plans and work from home or pass on critical work to locations outside of Bengaluru and Karnataka, thus causing reputational and economic damage to the city and the state.”

CM Bommai told news agency ANI that the state government will talk to IT companies about issues related to rains and waterlogging. Bommai said, "We'll call IT companies and speak with them related to issues they're facing (due to waterlogging). We'll also discuss the compensation and other related damages caused due to rain."

The Met Department has predicted rain and thunderstorms at most places over south interior Karnataka, many places over Coastal Karnataka and at a few places over north interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. The Department further noted, “Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers [are] very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures [are] very likely to be around 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.”

