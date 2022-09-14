'Better than Brahmastra': Video of man doing stunts with fireworks goes viral on social media; watch here

A video of a man performing stunts with fireworks has gone viral on social media. A user shared a 19-second clip on Twitter and wrote, "This is better than the Brahmastra movie." The tweet has garnered numerous retweets and likes at the time of writing this story.

A user wrote, "Thanks to Brahmastra we have come to know that there are people who do all this." Another user said, "You are amazing, from where you're getting this video? I [bow] to your level of research and creativity."

This, however, is not the only meme to come out of Brahmastra. Ever since the movie came out, netizens have been trolling the film, especially its storyline and dialogues. A user wrote: "After the success of the Brahmastra movie, Indian filmmaker Karan Johar beats Elon Musk to become the world's richest. If it will continue for the next 10 days, it will be $5,000 billion."

Users also bashed reports of Brahmastra’s box office collections going strength-to-strength with every passing day. They questioned the numbers reported by filmmakers and trade analysts and also commended the film for standing strong in the face of boycott trends.

A user wrote, “Breaking!!! As Brahmastra is reaching Rs 1,000 crore, the audience have decided to leave their seats and watch the movie sitting on the floor!! That’s why all seats are available! What a film!”

Breaking!!! As #Brahmastra is reaching 1000 CR, the audience have decided to leave their seats and watch the movie sitting on the floor!! That's why all seats are available! What a film! #brahmastraboxoffice #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/BCbd7DTUn9 — Prof. Calculas (@DivineNumero) September 12, 2022

Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva is the first film in the Astraverse trilogy. It is also the first collaboration between Ranbir and Alia as co-actors. Mounted on a budget of Rs 450 crore, the film focuses on DJ Shiva, who is a part of a larger scheme of things about astras – Brahmansh or a group of individuals who wield these astras and the most powerful astra Brahmastra – must be in their control. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Also read: Over 3.3 million tickets of 'Brahmastra' sold so far: BookMyShow

Also read: Real or hype? Brahmastra is making money, but it needs much more before it can be a true hit