'Bhaiya Shiba hai': Harsh Goenka wins the meme game with his post

RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka, who is known for having an active social media presence, shared his take on the sale of cryptocurrencies in India and the frenzy behind it. "Crypto sale in India.....," Goenka wrote in a four-word tweet. He also shared a video wherein a bus conductor can be seen shouting 'Crypto le'.

Customers go onto ask him the cost of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and others. One of them fights with the conductor and says the currency he buys did not work. The conductor then retorts and says "Aap inko bech do".

Goenka, however, was not the only one who took potshots at the crypto sale and frenzy in the country. Helios Capital founder and market guru Samir Arora asked whether "all the young kids who were abusing us for not understanding cryptos" should now be blocked or not.

Meanwhile, WazirX founder and CEO Nischal Shetty and CoinSwitch Kuber founders Ashish Singhal and Sharan Nair took to Twitter to allay investor fears. “This is not the end but the beginning of crypto regulations in India. Industry has had the opportunity to present. Law makers understand the growing market. Over 15 million+ own crypto in India. There are ways to curb the bad activities and promote innovation. Don’t panic,” Shetty tweeted.

CoinSwitch Kuber co-founder and Chief Business Officer Sharan Nair also shared a note stating, “Frantic phone calls, WhatsApp messages and contingency plans. What transpired in the last 15 hours post the listing of Cryptocurrency Bill in the Parliament is something that I have witnessed couple of times in the past as well. And everytime it is the new investor who panics and sells off often in losses.” Nair also condemned people for irresponsible social media behavior and urged investors to not panic and take hasty decisions.

