‘Bitcoin Ethereum dono chale’: Harsh Goenka’s latest tweet on crypto frenzy in India

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka has shared his two cents on how would Sant Kabir Das ji react to the cryptocurrency sale and frenzy in India. “Bitcoin Ethereum both go to a place called crypto market, don’t sell in haste be afraid of recession,” Goenka tweeted in Hindi. He further wrote in his that some investors win while others lose.

KABIR ON CRYPTO



बिटकोईन एथीरियम दोनों चले

क्रिप्टो मार्किट कहलाय,

तेजी में बेचे न कोय

मंदी आये घबराए ।



कुछ जीतेंगे कुछ हारेंगे

राजा रंक फ़क़ीर,

घर नहीं बिक जावे

गवर्न्मेंट बांधे ज़ंजीर। — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 25, 2021

Goenka was however not the only one to take on the crypto craze in India. Helios Capital Founder and market guru Samir Arora also fired potshots at “crypto punters”.

Arora tweeted, “Q: We own many banks. Every day on Twitter people complain about these banks, their service etc. No one gets angry and life is cool. What is wrong with the crypto punters that if one says anything about their asset class they start jumping as if they have ants in their pants?”

Meanwhile, crypto activist Kashif Raza and author of Securing Democracy Glenn Greenwald have advocated cryptocurrencies and bitcoin technology.

While Raza said the crypto industry has the potential to generate huge employment opportunities for youth, Greenwald noted that the bitcoin technology had the potential for decentralising power, enabling genuine privacy and preventing control of information.

At present there are 50,000 people directly or indirectly employed in crypto sector in India 🇮🇳 as per nasscom.



Crypto industry has the potential to generate huge employment opportunities for our youth. — Kashif Raza (@simplykashif) November 25, 2021 The implications of bitcoin technology beyond being just a currency -- and especially its potential for decentralizing power, enabling genuine privacy, and preventing corporate and state control of information -- is in its infancy stages of understanding. But it's coming. https://t.co/oBcXjyEH1T — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 25, 2021

Cryptocurrency prices today

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin reached $58,271.22, marginally higher compared to yesterday. Ethereum, on the other hand, rose by 3.60 per cent and stood at $4,463.77 and Dogecoin was trading 0.54 per cent lower at $0.2187, as per Coinmarketcap.com.

Ripple or XRP traded at $1.03, 0.46 per cent lower than yesterday while Shiba Inu traded 3.75 per cent lower at $0.00004068. Global crypto market capitalisation stood at $2.65 trillion.

