Blue Origin launch live updates: Jeff Bezos all set to fly to the edge of space in historic journey

Just nine days after billionaire Richard Branson flew to space aboard his VSS Unity, the world's richest man and former Amazon chief Jeff Bezos will fly 100 km above the surface of the earth in the New Shepard spaceship from a desert site in West Texas on Tuesday.
The Blue Origin spacecraft crew include Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old former pilot Wally Funk and 18-year-old teenager Oliver Daeman. They'll fly beyond the Karman Line and experience the never-before-seen view of the planet earth from space.
The total flight duration is 11 minutes. All crew members have been undergoing extensive training for the past several days and there will be no trained astronauts navigating them on their journey to spacecraft.
You can watch the live broadcast of the Blue Origin spaceflight on BusinessToday.In live blog as bring you all the live updates.
Blue Origin has been flight testing the New Shepard rocket and its redundant safety systems since 2012. The program has had 15 successful consecutive missions including three successful escape tests, showing the crew escape system can activate safely in any phase of flight.
Blue Origin's first human flight on Tuesday will be the 16th flight in New Shepard’s history.
"Safety is and will always be our top priority," says Blue Origin Senior Manager Laura Stiles.
New Shepard is on the pad. The launch team completed vehicle rollout this morning and final preparations are underway. Liftoff is targeted for 8:00 am CDT/13:00 UTC.
New Shepard’s flight profile lasts approximately 11 minutes from launch to capsule landing. Astronauts will experience three to four minutes of zero-g and travel above the Karman Line, the internationally recognised boundary of space.
Blue Origin was founded by Jeff Bezos with the vision of enabling a future where millions of people are living and working in space to benefit Earth. In order to preserve Earth, Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth into space. Blue is working on this today by developing partially and fully reusable launch vehicles that are safe, low cost and serve the needs of all civil, commercial and defense customers.
