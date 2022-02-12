Bold and fearless: From Nitin Gadkari to Uday Kotak, tributes pour in for Rahul Bajaj

Industrialist and former Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 in Pune on Saturday. As soon as the news about his death came out, tributes started pouring in for the industrialist from the world of business, politics and beyond.

Banker Uday Kotak called him bold and fearless. He said Bajaj was a rare businessman who spoke truth to power. Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra thanked Bajaj for advising him and encouraging him to be bold.

Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/UpVMh0z7R1 — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 12, 2022

"I stand on the shoulders of giants."

Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be bold. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business will never be extinguished..

Om Shanti ???? pic.twitter.com/TOemOPvsEL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2022

Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said he knew Bajaj personally and his contributions have been instrumental for the industry. NCP chief Sharad Pawar remembered Bajaj for bringing transformation in the society, especially in poor and middle-class people, with two-wheeler technology.

Here are some of the tributes for the businessman on Twitter:

???? ???? ????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ???? ????? ?? ?? ?????? ??? ??? ?????????? ?????? ??? ??? ????? ?????? ????? ?? ????? ?????? ??? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ??? ? ????? — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2022

The affordable vehicle increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change! We Indian are deeply indebted for his immense contribution to the industry. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 12, 2022

I am grieved with a passing away of my very close friend. India has lost an industrialist, a philanthropist and a lighthouse for young entrepreneurs! Hamara Bajaj — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj was the one who put average Indians on two motorised wheels.



In his passing away, we have lost a far sighted and outspoken business leader.



My sincere condolences to his family and numerous members of the Bajaj family and Bajaj group of business. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 12, 2022

My heartfelt condolences on demise of noted industrialist, former chairman of Bajaj Group Padma Bhushan Sh. Rahul Bajaj. He made a rich contribution towards the industrial growth of the country. May his family members find strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 12, 2022

Deeply saddened at the demise of Shri Rahul Bajaj - industrialist and visionary.

Rest in peace. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj was one of the most inspiring business leaders of India & his passing away is a huge loss to the nation. His values of honesty and integrity shone as brightly as his business acumen. My sincerest condolences to the family and the entire Bajaj Group. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 12, 2022

Demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India's business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group.



?? ? ????? ?? — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2022

Hard to come to grips with the news that India's most outspoken industrialist, Rahul Bajaj is no more.



Many of us knew of Rahul uncle's health was deteriorating but the news of his passing comes as a shock.



Deepest condolences to Sunaina & Manish Kejriwal, Rajiv & Sanjiv Bajaj pic.twitter.com/2J5PTGaZOX — Milind Deora | ?????? ????? ?? (@milinddeora) February 12, 2022

Passing away of Sh. Rahul Bajaj is a great loss. He created a brand in two wheelers and worked effectively in #RajyaSabha.

My homage to the departed soul. Om Shanti. #RahulBajaj@PMOIndia @BJP4India @PTI_News @PIBMumbai @ANI pic.twitter.com/ml8YgjcQv0 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 12, 2022

My deepest condolences at the passing away of Rahul Bajaj. May his soul rest in peace. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) February 12, 2022

Distressed by the demise of automobile doyen Sh Rahul Bajaj Ji. He will be remembered as a fearless & dynamic leader who brought the iconic two-wheeler to India. My condolences to the family & his loved ones. Om Shanti — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj was the captain & voice of Indian Industry. He was the doyen of manufacturing & truly the pillar of the auto industry. As Secretary, DIPP interacted with him on several occasions. Admired him for being always frank & fearless.India has lost a Gr8 nation builder. RIP. — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) February 12, 2022

Also Read: Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at the age of 83

Also Read: IPL Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan sold for Rs 15.25 cr; most expensive player so far