Boy who created 'Iron Man' suit from scrap is now an engineering student, says Anand Mahindra

Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra took to Twitter stating that Prem Ningombam from Heirok, Manipur who earlier made headlines for creating an 'Iron Man' suit from scrap, is now an engineering student.

"He is now an engineering student," Mahindra wrote. He said that Prem had accepted their offer to join Mahindra University in Hyderabad. The Mahindra Group chairman also said that India needs determination towards hands-on learning like Prem.

"We need more of that mode of education," wrote Anand Mahindra.

Many of you may remember Prem’s story. We were delighted when he accepted our offer of joining @MahindraUni where he is now an engineering student. And this past summer he interned at Mahindra’s Auto Design Studio under the tutelage of @BosePratap (1/2) https://t.co/x1KAfsGxAY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2022

Last year, Mahindra tweeted a request to be put in touch with Prem after encountering a video of his creating the 'Iron Man' suit from scrap. Later, he was thankful to his auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem and his family.

Anand Mahindra had written, “I am awestruck and inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances."

According to reports, Prem was at first inspired to make robots after watching the science-fiction movie ‘Robots’ back in 2005. It was slowly and gradually that he started making robots as a hobby. He used to dismantle earlier robots to create new ones as he lacked material.

Last year the young Iron Man enthusiast joined the Mahindra University in Hyderabad, backed by Anand Mahindra who decided to fund Prem and his siblings’ education.



