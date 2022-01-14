‘Bravo’: Mahindra on Soumitra Dutta being named as Saïd Business School's dean

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra congratulated academician Soumitra Dutta for his appointment as the Dean of Oxford University Business School – Saïd Business School. Mahindra Group boss backed Dutta for making it to the list of Indian-origin deans of major business schools. He also said that Dutta’s appointment as the Dean of Oxford University’s business school “showcases Indian competence in not just the practice, but also the pedagogy of business.”



“Bravo Soumitra Dutta. We have been lauding the burgeoning number of Indian-origin global CEOs but this phenomenon of Indian-origin deans of major business schools is equally noteworthy. Showcases Indian competence in not just the practice, but also the pedagogy of business,” Mahindra tweeted.

Soumitra Dutta is currently Professor of Management at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at New York’s Cornell University, where he was also the founding dean. “Soumitra has made major contributions to Cornell for nearly a decade: He helped establish the Cornell SC Johson College of Business as one of the premier business schools in the nation and expanded the college’s programs in New York City, particularly at Cornell Tech, and internationally,” said Provost Michael I. Kotlikoff.



Dutta will take office as the Dean of Saïd Business School from June 1, 2022. Dutta said in a LinkedIn post, “It’s an honour to be the next dean of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. It is a unique institution, placed within one of the world’s greatest universities. I very much look forward to collaborating with colleagues, students and alumni within Oxford Saïd and across and the wider Oxford community, to move the school forward to higher levels of excellence and impact.”



Dutta’s appointment comes on the back of Professor Peter Tufano’s departure as the Dean. Tufano stepped down as the Dean in June last year and since then, Professor Sue Dopson was officiating as the Interim Dean. Professor Dopson works closely with joint Deputy Deans Professor Richard Baker, Associate Professor Jonathan Reynolds and Chief Operating Officer Sara Beck.



The new Saïd Business School Dean also serves on the boards on listed international corporations. Prior to this, he had founded successful start-ups, co-chaired the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Innovation Ecosystems and created major global technology and innovation indices. Dutta has also acted as a senior adviser to various governments on technology and innovation policies.



He received a PhD in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley in 1990. He did his BTech in computer science from IIT Delhi in 1985, from where he also received the Distinguished Alumnus award in 2017.

