Business degrees, writing a book: What Smriti Irani was up to during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic provided many with an opportunity to reskill and upskill. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was one of them. She completed an online course offered by the UC Berkeley Institute and another Executive course offered by the Cambridge University.



She shared both these degrees on her Twitter handle with the caption, “The pandemic with its challenges also presented an opportunity to learn, to live a fulfilled life; after UC Berkeley enjoyed my learning at Cambridge University… making time to upskill is a joy indeed.”

The pandemic with its challenges also presented an opportunity to learn, to live a fulfilled life; after @UCBerkeley enjoyed my learning at @Cambridge_Uni .. making time to upskill is a joy indeed. pic.twitter.com/mzbLnb6bKN — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 20, 2022

Irani also shared her Cambridge degree on her Instagram handle with the caption, “To be purposeful has been at the core of my being.. To live my realities with joy and continue to learn has been my endeavour... Sharing one more experience of living and learning... This time with Cambridge University.”

This, however, is not it for Irani as she also turned author with her debut novel “Lal Salaam”. The novel was inspired by the martyrdom of 76 CRPF personnel in Dantewada in April 2010. Irani’s debut novel, which hit the stands on November 29 last year, is a tribute to those exceptional men and women who have given a lifetime of service to the country, news agency PTI reported.



“The story has been brewing at the back of my mind for a few years now, until there came a time when I simply couldn’t ignore the urge to put it down on paper. I am hoping readers will enjoy the pace and the insights I have tried to bring to the narrative, which is set in a less-reported part of India,” Irani said.



(With agency inputs)