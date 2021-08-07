Chennai Super Kings announces Rs 1 crore reward for Neeraj Chopra

IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who got India its first track-and-field medal at Olympics by winning a gold medal at Tokyo.

"To commemorate this special and historic feat, on behalf of the fans, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd., India's much loved and celebrated sports team, and Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni extend their wishes to Neeraj Chopra, a Junior Commissioned Officer in Indian Army," the team said in a release.

It also took to Twitter to congratulate Chopra for the 'Throw of the Century.'

Earlier in the day, the 23-year-old athlete produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track-and-field medal in the Olympics.

Besides the reward of Rs 1 crore, CSK said it will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Chopra.

"We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instill belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of the sport. His Gold medal winning throw of 87.58m in the Men's Javelin has galvanized the entire nation," the release quoted a CSK spokesperson as saying.

