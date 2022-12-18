Christmas Day 2022: Check out these 6 brunches in New Delhi

“It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Everywhere you go

Take a look at the five and ten, it's glistening once again

With candy canes and silver lanes that glow”

If Michael Buble’s crooning is making you crave a Christmas feast, you are in luck as Christmas Day brunches are being hosted by various hotels across the city. Here’s our pick:

The Imperial New Delhi

Indulge in a lovely afternoon tea at the Atrium with a selection of tea and coffee cakes and Christmas specials such as stollen along with classics like the blueberry cheesecake. There is also a variety of sandwiches including ham and cheese, cucumber mascarpone, chicken and celery etc. The sweet and savoury items are accompanied by a huge variety of teas and coffee. The Christmas special high tea (from 3pm to 6 pm) is available till December 24th and is priced at Rs 2,250 plus taxes.

On Christmas Day, there is a brunch at the 1911 restaurant. The brunch features traditional classics like stuffed turkeys and honey-roasted ham. There is also a massive festive dessert buffet. It’s priced at Rs 5,200 plus taxes for adults and Rs 2,500 plus taxes for kids in the 6-11 year age group.

The Taj Mahal New Delhi

The private members club, Chambers, at Taj Mahal New Delhi is starting Christmas celebrations early. Chef Gary Mehigan of Masterchef Australia fame will cook up a storm on December 20th. It promises to be a grand epicurean odyssey of signature flavours, thoughtfully paired with a selection of fine beverages. Priced at Rs 8,500 plus taxes per person, the bespoke experience is curated for Chamber members and their guests.

There is also a Christmas Day brunch at the poolside lawns. Enjoy a lavish spread accompanied with unlimited tipples. Perfect weather to enjoy the festivities outside. Priced at Rs 6,500 plus taxes.

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

If you are in the mood for Asian food head to Honk at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. With its live barbeques, an unlimited dimsums lunch and live music, it offers the perfect celebratory ambience. Available on both 24th and 25th December, the Honk brunch is priced at Rs 2,950 per person plus taxes. With Asian beverages and wines it’s priced at Rs 4,950. If it is Santa you want to meet then head to the Farmer’s Basket at Pullman. There is also a kids’ corner there.

ITC Maurya

Want a late start to your day on Christmas? How about a sundowner instead of a typical brunch. Bask under the winter sky and enjoy a delicious Italian meal at Ottimo at West View, ITC Maurya’s rooftop restaurant. Be serenaded by live foot-tapping music even as you overlook the huge patch of green, that is the Delhi ridge. Priced at Rs 4,500 plus taxes, the sundowner is from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Andaz

Roast turkey, aromatic suckling pig, applesauce, cranberry jam. Is your mouth watering? Let’s add raan biryani, live grills, pot pies and delicious salads to that mix and you have the perfect feast for Christmas Day. Head to AnnaMaya, the all-day dining restaurant at Andaz at Aerocity. The brunch is priced at Rs 3,500 plus taxes per person without alcohol and Rs 4,750 plus taxes per person with alcohol.

The Leela Palace New Delhi

The Qube at the Leela is offering a Christmas Eve dinner and a Christmas Day brunch. With a wide variety of dishes and alcohol, both promise to be great. But what got us excited is the huge gingerbread house in the lobby where Santa's elves are at work full time to make sure there are enough goodies for you and your kids this Christmas. Dinner and brunch are both priced at Rs 7,500 plus taxes per person.