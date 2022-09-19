Coke Studio vs Cook Studio: Food blog renamed after legal notice from the music show

The Delhi High Court recently witnessed a trademark dispute between the popular music show Coke Studio and an online food blog 'Cook Studio'. Nikhil Chawla, the blogger who runs Cook Studio had approached the Delhi High Court after he received a legal notice from the Coca Cola company which owns the Coke Studio trademark. The company had asked Chawla to refrain from using the Cook Studio trademark alleging infringement.

Delhi High Court had ordered the parties to amicably resolve the dispute amongst themselves through mediation. Senior Advocate Rajeev Virmani was appointed as the mediator and the parties were allowed to come back to court in case the issue could not be resolved amicably.

After the High Court order and following the settlement between the parties, Chawla agreed to change the name of his blog from Cook Studio to Cook Pro 6.

Justice Prathiba M Singh in the order notes, "Cook Studio and Coke Studio are the competing marks in this suit. Both marks are used extensively on internet platforms."

After going through the terms of the settlement between Nikhil Chawla and Pranav Taneja, the trademark counsel for Coca Cola company, Justice Singh noted in the order, "The Court on perusal of the terms of settlement has found the same to be lawful. There was no impediment in recording the settlement. Accordingly, the parties and all others acting for and on their behalf shall be bound by the terms of the settlement".

