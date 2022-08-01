'Costly pencil, Maggi': 6-year-old girl's letter to PM Modi is winning the internet

A girl studying in Class 1 has written a heartwarming letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about costlier pencils and Maggi. Six-year-old Kriti Dubey of Chhibramau of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj talked about her challenges in this letter which she penned in Hindi.

The letter, which went viral on social media, read, “My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have caused immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber [eraser] have got costlier and the price of Maggi has been increased, too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil.”

Her father and advocate Vishal Dubey has confirmed the letter on social media. He told media outlets, “It’s my daughter’s Mann ki Baat. She got annoyed recently when her mother scolded when she lost her pencil in school.”

This, however, is not the first time that children have complained about something to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last year, a 6-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir shared a video about being unhappy with online classes taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also talked about homework and long classes.

Soon after this video went viral, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he has directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours. Sinha wrote, “Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss."