‘Criminal levels of privilege’: Netizens slam Gurugram society resident for slapping security guard

Video of a resident of Gurugram’s The Close North Apartment society has gone viral on the Internet for all the wrong reasons. In this video, the resident identified as Varun Nath can be seen slapping a security guard after being trapped in an elevator. Nath allegedly threatened to kill the guard in a fit of rage.

The Gurugram police later arrested Nath but was released on bail. Nath was arrested under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The guard Ashok Kumar told in the FIR that his life is at risk and that he needs protection from the police. As per this document, Kumar was on duty at The Close North Apartment on August 31 when the lift stopped for 3-4 minutes in the morning.

He further said he helped Nath to move out of the lift within 3-4 minutes but Nath attacked him immediately after. Netizens were not pleased with Nath’s high-handedness and attack on the security guard. A user tweeted, “Absolutely true and it’s not only limited to NCR.. these people are everywhere now. It’s just NCR attracts the news early than other places of the country.”

This incident came to light after a 32-year-old woman was arrested for physically abusing and hurling expletives at security guards in Noida’s Jaypee Wish Town society over delay in opening the entry gates.

