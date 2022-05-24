Delhi rains: Delhiites heave a sigh of relief as showers cool temperatures

After a day of heavy rain showers, Delhiites woke up to cloudier skies as minimum temperature settled at 18.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. This is eight notches below the normal temperature. Relative humidity stood at 77 per cent as of 8:30 am on Tuesday whereas maximum temperature is expected to settle at nearly 34 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature reached 17.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, nine notches below normal, whereas maximum temperature stood at 31.5 degree Celsius, eight notches below normal. With this, mercury logged a drop of 11 degree Celsius on Monday.

The national capital logged a rainfall of 15mm from 8:30 am on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday, as per the Met Department. According to the weather department, intense heatwave conditions are unlikely to hit Delhi for at least another six days.

Here’s how the Internet reacted to cooler temperatures across Delhi-NCR

Adjoining areas—Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Palam—also recorded moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Tuesday.

#WATCH | Delhiites continue to witness rain and thunder as they get respite from intense heat. Visuals from near Dhaula Kuan area pic.twitter.com/QKz8tUJ6Zt — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022 #WATCH | Rain spell continues in parts of NCR too. Visuals from Ghaziabad, UP pic.twitter.com/CbDY8xt4oF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2022

The national capital recorded lowest minimum temperature for the month of May since May 1, 2004 when the temperature stood at 16.7 degree Celsius. The record for the lowest minimum temperature stands at 15.2 degree Celsius, which was recorded on May 2, 1982.

For Wednesday, minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius respectively with a mainly clear sky forecast. Air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory category at 70 around 9:30 am, according to the CPCB data.