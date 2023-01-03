‘Doodh mangoge…’: Zomato and Blinkit's twist to this famous Bollywood dialogue will leave you in splits

Zomato and Blinkit have come together for a very interesting collaboration. This collaboration, pertaining mainly to advertisement, takes a popular Bollywood dialogue and turns it on its head. Here's what the two companies did: two billboards -- one for Zomato and one for Blinkit -- showcased a part of the popular dialogue from the 2002 film, Maa Tujhhe Salaam. The dialogue as it appears in the film, and which has become a pop culture phenomenon with many memes made around it, says: Doodh mangoge, Kheer denge; Kashmir mangoge, cheer denge (Ask for milk, we will deliver kheer, ask for Kashmir, and we will tear you apart).

Zomato and Blinkit's ad collaboration twisted this dialogue. The grocery delivery platform's yellow billboard read: "Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it)."

“Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it),” was the slogan which appeared on the food delivery platform's billboard, thereby mirroring each other.

Zomato shared the ad collaboration on Instagram and wrote, "Insta collab featuring a billboard collab." The post has so far garnered over 55,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments.

Zomato is one of the major food delivery apps in India, whereas Blinkit is a grocery delivery service. Customers can order everything from kheer to milk through these apps.

Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in an all-stock deal of Rs 4,447 crore in June 2022. “Quick commerce has been our stated strategic priority since the last one year. We have seen this industry grow rapidly both in India and globally, as customers have found great value in quick delivery of groceries and other essentials,” Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had said while announcing the deal.

Recently Zomato's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the company. Other top level exists last year included that of co-founder of the company, Mohit Gupta, Rahul Ganjoo, who was head of new initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, the erstwhile vice-president and head of Intercity, and co-founder Gaurav Gupta.

