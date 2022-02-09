Dropped from Ind vs NZ match, Jemimah Rodrigues to play in upcoming hockey tournament

Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues will be seen playing in an upcoming hockey tournament after she was dropped from the ODI World Cup against New Zealand. As per reports, Rodrigues will represent the Uncles Kitchen United Sports Team at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Tournament in Mumbai. This tournament will start from February 11 and continue till February 16.



This, however, is not the first time that her hockey skills have been praised. Back in 2019, Hockey India had praised her dribbling skills in a tweet. Hockey India retweeted a video by Jemimah and wrote, “Great dribbling skills, we’re open for trials!”

Great dribbling skills, we're open for trials! 😜 https://t.co/4my5PWmKfq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 18, 2019

Rodrigues, along with Shikha Pandey and Punam Raut, was dropped from the ODI World Cup squad due to non-performance. India picked a 15-member squad and three reserves for the major assignment. The ICC Women’s World Cup is scheduled for March-April in New Zealand.



Indian women’s team head coach Ramesh Powar told news agency PTI, “Even player in the scheme of things knows where they stand. What is their future and present. We don’t have to communicate differently to them… because see at the end of it five selectors, the captain and the coach, they have discussed all the players and we came out with 18 players who can play better in the New Zealand series as well as in World Cup.”



