End of an era: Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from politics and entertainment industry present at her funeral at Shivaji Park in Dadar area. He left the venue after offering floral tributes.

Paid my last respects to Lata Didi in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3oKNLaMySB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Floral tributes were also paid to her at Shivaji Park on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those present at the funeral.

Also Read: 'Voice of a million centuries': Amitabh Bachchan on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

The mortal remains of Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park for the last rites.

Mangeshkar was admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19. She passed away at 8.12 am on Sunday at the hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

Mangeshkar, also known as the 'Queen of Melody' and the 'Nightingale of India', was an extraordinary playback singer. She delivered several musical gems in her seven-decade long career. Her famous songs include Lag Jaa Gale, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Yeh Kahan Aage Hum, Neela asman So Gaya, among others.



She was lauded with numerous awards and honours, including the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and several National Film Awards.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Govt announces two days of national mourning in Lata Mangeshkar's memory

Also Read: 25K or 30K: Lata Mangeshkar's songs list tall but disputed

