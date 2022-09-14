‘Even if you have Vanar Astra or Nandi Astra’: Mumbai Police uses Brahmastra to spread road safety awareness

Mumbai Police has gone the Brahmastra way to spread awareness about road safety in a recent Instagram post. Mumbai Police shared a meme on Instagram in English and Marathi which read, “Even if you have Vanar Astra, don’t jump the signal. Even if you have Nandi Astra, don’t use the strength of the accelerator”.

Mumbai Police further said Junoon (passion) and Raftaar (speed) can put your universe at jeopardy, while adding driving safe is the biggest Astra. The post caught Alia Bhatt’s attention and she shared it on her Instagram story and wrote “Epic”. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Shiva’s love interest Isha in the film.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Meanwhile, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has crossed the Rs 150 crore-mark at the box office as it raked in Rs 12.75 crore to Rs 13.75 crore on its fifth day. Out of the Rs 150 crore collection so far, Brahmastra has minted Rs 132.50 crore in the Hindi belt and Rs 17.50 crore in the South Indian market.

The latest Ranbir Kapoor outing is headed for an opening week of Rs 170 crore and is likely to hit Rs 200 crore by the second weekend, as per Bollywood Hungama. Despite decent box office numbers, the film’s collections have come into question. Kumar Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, said Brahmastra 's massive box office collections can be attributed to high ticket prices as theatre occupancy for the film continues to be 20 per cent less than pre-COVID times.

Brahmastra is the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as co-actors and is also the first film in Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse trilogy. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in significant roles. The film has been made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore.

Also read: Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 150 cr-mark

Also read: Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir-Alia film collects between Rs 14.50-16.5 cr on day 4

Also read: Over 3.3 million tickets of 'Brahmastra' sold so far: BookMyShow