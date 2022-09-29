‘Extremely shameful’: NCW seeks written explanation from IAS officer Harjot Kaur who shamed student over sanitary pads

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of an incident involving IAS officer and Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation MD Harjot Kaur Bhamra over her controversial remarks when a schoolgirl asked her for affordable sanitary napkins at a workshop. Bhamra had retorted and asked whether the student “wanted condoms too.”

The NCW also sought a written explanation from the IAS officer on the same. Condemning the government officer’s remarks, the commission said such an “insensible attitude” from a person in position of power is “extremely shameful,” as per news agency ANI.

A student asked the IAS officer if the government could provide sanitary napkins at an affordable price but the officer was seemingly upset and asked whether there is any end to demands. Bhamra said, “Today, you are asking for sanitary, tomorrow you will need jeans, then good shoes and when the question of family planning will arise, you will ask for condoms too.”

BJP’s Bihar secretary Dr Amrita Rathod shared a one-minute-39-second-long video of this incident on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Now meet the IAS of Nitish-Tejashwi government. Harjot Kaur will send daughters of Bihar to Pakistan on asking for sanitary napkins.”

अब नितिश-तेजस्वि सरकार के IAS से मिलिए। हरजोत कौर बिहार की बेटियों को सानिटरी नैपकिन माँगने पर पाकिस्तान भेजेंगी। pic.twitter.com/VjVv0EF0AP — Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) September 28, 2022

Soon after this video went viral on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal tagged Tejashwi Yadav and tweeted in Hindi, “What question did the student ask the IAS officer for not getting the sanitary pad? Madam got furious. If you want everything for free from the government, you will also ask for detention tomorrow! She herself is making a fortune on public tax. If the daughter says something, she instructs her to go to Pakistan. Tejashwi Yadav sir, take action against this officer.”

IAS अफ़सर से छात्रा ने सैनिटरी पैड न मिलने पे सवाल क्या पूछा मैडम भड़क गयी। बोली सरकार से सब मुफ्त में चाहिए तो कल निरोध भी मांगोगी! खुद जनता के टैक्स पे ऐश कर रही हैं। बेटी कुछ बोलें तो उन्हें पाकिस्तान जाने की हिदायत देती हैं।@yadavtejashwi जी, इस अधिकारी के ख़िलाफ़ ऐक्शन लीजिए pic.twitter.com/JKCsQJoIFF — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 28, 2022

Maliwal was, however, not the only one to condemn the IAS officer for her unneeded high-handedness. Another user tweeted, “Can’t believe an IAS said this is in a public setup. Even condoms are basic health care product that should be accessible to every citizen. Has this person not heard of Nirodh (which is by the way free already)? And how can basic sanitary needs be compared to asking for free jeans?”

can't believe an IAS said this in a public setup. even condoms are basic health care product that should be accessible to every citizen. has this person not heard of Nirodh(which is btw free already)? and how can basic sanitary needs be compared to asking for free jeans? https://t.co/Luaoigx7wK — Dr. Abhisha Shah (@shah_sha_) September 29, 2022 Imagine! A bureaucrat so out of touch with ground reality that she doesn't know that Indian govt has been distributing free Nirodh for decades???!!!

Even ordinary citizens know this https://t.co/Dz05TD7zzc — Rema Nagarajan (@RemaNagarajan) September 29, 2022 What's boggling my mind is how can a female IAS officer compare the basic need of sanitary pads with condoms or jeans??

Being a woman, the least we can expect her to understand basic women needs, and have some empathy... — Rituraj (@KnottyMedic) September 28, 2022 2 IAS officers & 2 different reactions

1.Bihar’s officer #HarjotKaur to a student asking for free sanitary pads “Tomorrow you'll say the Govt can give jeans too/some beautiful shoes, nirodh too

2.Lucknow Divisional Commissioner #RoshanJacob at a hospital with accident victims pic.twitter.com/oYLqHgOoia — #Vote_Question_Volunteer (@SimpleHuman419) September 29, 2022 This is where the Freebies discourse have gotten us.



IAS officer doesn't know that in India, Nirodh is distributed free of cost; that scams have been run by illegally diverting this stock, repackaging and rebranding for sale.



And has the gall to tell the kid to go to Pakistan. https://t.co/VcJgSyAQu8 — Azhar (@lonelyredcurl) September 28, 2022 Someone tell the IAS officer that Nirodh is available free and thanks to some excellent ground work by the ASHA workers for decades now, family planning has helped india. https://t.co/vShyC4WFV3 — Murali (@grumpeoldman) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar called a meeting and assured they are helping women and action will be taken. Kumar said, “I have immediately called a meeting. We are helping to empower women. I am monitoring each and everything. Action will be taken.”

