‘Extremely shameful’: NCW seeks written explanation from IAS officer Harjot Kaur who shamed student over sanitary pads

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of an incident involving IAS officer and Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation MD Harjot Kaur Bhamra over her controversial remarks when a schoolgirl asked her for affordable sanitary napkins at a workshop. Bhamra had retorted and asked whether the student “wanted condoms too.”
The NCW also sought a written explanation from the IAS officer on the same. Condemning the government officer’s remarks, the commission said such an “insensible attitude” from a person in position of power is “extremely shameful,” as per news agency ANI.
A student asked the IAS officer if the government could provide sanitary napkins at an affordable price but the officer was seemingly upset and asked whether there is any end to demands. Bhamra said, “Today, you are asking for sanitary, tomorrow you will need jeans, then good shoes and when the question of family planning will arise, you will ask for condoms too.”
BJP’s Bihar secretary Dr Amrita Rathod shared a one-minute-39-second-long video of this incident on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Now meet the IAS of Nitish-Tejashwi government. Harjot Kaur will send daughters of Bihar to Pakistan on asking for sanitary napkins.”
Soon after this video went viral on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal tagged Tejashwi Yadav and tweeted in Hindi, “What question did the student ask the IAS officer for not getting the sanitary pad? Madam got furious. If you want everything for free from the government, you will also ask for detention tomorrow! She herself is making a fortune on public tax. If the daughter says something, she instructs her to go to Pakistan. Tejashwi Yadav sir, take action against this officer.”
Maliwal was, however, not the only one to condemn the IAS officer for her unneeded high-handedness. Another user tweeted, “Can’t believe an IAS said this is in a public setup. Even condoms are basic health care product that should be accessible to every citizen. Has this person not heard of Nirodh (which is by the way free already)? And how can basic sanitary needs be compared to asking for free jeans?”
Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar called a meeting and assured they are helping women and action will be taken. Kumar said, “I have immediately called a meeting. We are helping to empower women. I am monitoring each and everything. Action will be taken.”
