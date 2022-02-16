Facebook employees to be called Metamates; here’s how the Internet reacted

Employees of Meta (erstwhile Facebook) will now be known as Metamates instead of Facebookers. The development was confirmed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post. Zuckerberg introduced a new motto for the company which says “Meta, metamates, me”.



Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post, “Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission. It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and for each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other. At the end of the day, values aren’t what you write on a website but what we hold each other accountable for every day. I encourage you to reflect on these values and what they mean to you as we start working on this next chapter for our company.”



The Meta website also states that other things among the company’s six core values are moving fast, focusing on long-term impact, building awesome things, living in the future and being direct with and respectful of your colleagues.



The Meta boss also said that the term Metamates was given by the famous American author and cognitive scientist Douglas Hoftstadter after a Meta employee cold emailed him for ideas post Facebook’s rebranding as Meta.



Soon after this news became the talk of the town, Internet users wondered whether they could pronounce Metamates just like Socrates. Some others also shared absolutely rib-tickling memes on the same.

Here’s how the Internet reacted to Zuckerberg’s new announcement

(With inputs from Ankita Chakravarti)