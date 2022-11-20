FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Event starts with Arabian theme; Jungkook performs new song ‘Dreamers’

FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar, on Sunday, with a grand opening ceremony that saw international celebrities perform. The event started with American actor Morgan Freeman's dulcet voice and an Arabian theme with camels.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived at the stadium flanked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino to a roaring crowd. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present at the opening ceremony and inaugural match of the tournament.

The opening show also saw the performance of a new tournament song called ‘Dreamers’ featuring singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. Interestingly, Qatar is also the smallest nation to host soccer's biggest global event. Crowd control will be key with some 1.2 million visitors expected - more than a third of its population.

A ban on sale of beer was imposed two days before the opening ceremony of the World Cup.However, at the FIFA Fan Festival in central Doha, visitors were seen sipping beers. But the conditions outside the city's edges were different as hundreds of workers gathered in a sports arena in an industrial zone, without alcohol.

Thousands of attendees were turned away from a Saturday night concert in the official fan zone because of overcrowding. According to the reports, around 1.2 million visitors are expected to begin arriving this week in the tiny nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

Qatar - which is home to 3 million people, mostly migrant workers - has spent more than $200 billion on improvements across the country for the tournament. Among the additions are seven new purpose-built venues, including the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium that hosted Sunday's opening ceremony and the first match.

(With input from agencies)