Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Apple iPhone 13 orders being cancelled; here’s how netizens reacted

E-commerce platform Flipkart is cancelling Apple iPhone 13 orders on its platforms. Customers could book the 128 GB variant of iPhone 13 at just Rs 50,000. As of now, the variant is unavailable on Flipkart across several pin codes, including Delhi. During the course of Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 13 was available for Rs 46,990 for a limited period of time. Ninth edition of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is held between September 23 and September 30.

Soon after this, users took to Twitter to express their frustration at Flipkart. A user wrote, “I ordered iPhone 13 using Flipkart but it got auto cancelled after 3 days. Tried calling the customer care center but didn’t get a satisfactory answer. Please check Flipkart.”

I ordered iPhone 13 using @Flipkart but it got auto cancelled after 3 days. Tried calling customer care center but didn't get satisfactory answer. Please check @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/XfNptng5sh — Bhuvnesh Sharma (@sharma8003) September 24, 2022

Another user tweeted, “People are buying iPhone (128GB) from Amazon and Flipkart in this sale at such large scale in such a way in which chhole bhature runs out at the local vendor’s stall.”

People are buying iPhone 13 (128GB) from Amazon & Flipkart in this sale at such large scale in such a way jiddan chache di hatti ton cholle bhature vikde aa 😅🤓 — Vaibhav Anand ੴ (@the_rich_trader) September 24, 2022

Here are some other reactions on iPhone 13’s 128 GB going out of stock on the e-commerce platforms

Meanwhile, iPhone 13’s 256GB and 512GB variants are available at Rs 66,990 and Rs 86,990, respectively. There’s also a bank-specific discount offer on Flipkart as the e-commerce platform is offering 10 per cent instant discount on Axis and ICICI Bank cards.

Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch all-screen OLED display. It is powered by an A15 Bionic chip and houses a new six-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores. iPhone 13 has a longer battery life, flat-edge design with high durability, advanced 5G experience and super-fast performance.

