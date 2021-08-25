Former Afghanistan information minister now delivers pizza in Germany

Afghanistan's former Communications and IT Minister Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat, who has now taken refuge in Leipzig, Germany, was recently spotted delivering pizzas on the streets of Germany.

A year ago, he had left Afghanistan following differences with the country’s then President Ashraf Ghani, along with the fear of the Taliban. At present, he works as a driver for a pizza delivery service after settling in Leipzig.

Pictures of Saadat roaming around the city on his bicycle and delivering food door-to-door went viral online on Wednesday. Moreover, a German journalist claimed to have spotted him on the streets while he was delivering pizzas.

"At present, I am leading a very simple life. I feel safe in Germany. I am happy to be with my family in Leipzig. I want to save money and do a German course and study further," he said. He added, "I applied for many jobs but no response came. My dream is to work in a German telecom company."

Saadat also holds two masters degrees in communications and software engineering from Oxford University, The Hindustan Times reported. He even worked for Aramco as well as the Saudi Telecom Company.

Saadat had joined the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government as a cabinet minister in 2018, and had served for two years before resigning in 2020. He then reportedly arrived in Germany in December last year.

Soon after moving, he ran out of money and was forced to take up a profession to make ends meet. Since then, he has been delivering pizzas.

When asked if he doesn’t feel belittled to have served as a minister in the Afghan cabinet and then turning into a pizza delivery guy, Sadat said he believes in dignity of labour and there is nothing wrong in it.

