'Founders started company to serve nation’: Anand Mahindra on Mahindra Group’s 75th anniversary

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to thank the Government of India (GoI) for issuing a commemorative stamp on the 75th anniversary of the Mahindra Group. In this tweet, Mahindra said that the founders of the conglomerate started it to serve the nation and that they must be “smiling with pride” right now.



"We're very grateful Devusinh Chauhan ji for your releasing this stamp on our Group's 75th anniversary. We're indebted to Ashwini Vaishnaw ji and the ministry for this honour. Our founders started the company to serve the nation and I know, wherever they are now, they're smiling with pride," Mahindra tweeted.

We’re very grateful @devusinh ji for your releasing this stamp on our Group’s 75th anniversary. We’re indebted to @AshwiniVaishnaw ji & the ministry for this honour. Our founders started the company to serve the nation & I know, wherever they are now, they’re smiling with pride https://t.co/CSLma4CCQc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2021

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that Mahindra Group has demonstrated Atmanirbhar Bharat. He added the Government has urged the conglomerate to collaborate with the Post Department to improve delivery of social services in rural areas to commemorate Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.



“Unveiled the Commemorative postage stamp on the Mahindra Group on completion of 75 years of their journey. They showcase Atmanirbhar Bharat, urged them that to commemorate Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav they should collaborate with Post Department to improve delivery of social services in rural areas,” Chauhan tweeted.

Unveiled the Commemorative Postage Stamp on Mahindra Grp on completion of 75Years of their journey They show case #AtmaNirbharBharat, Urged them that, to commemorate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav they should collaborate with Post Dept to improve delivery of social services in rural areas pic.twitter.com/4e3QS93jzQ — Devusinh Chauhan (@devusinh) December 1, 2021

The commemorative stamp was released by Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chouhan through a virtual ceremony. Apart from Mahindra, senior officials from the Department of Posts and other dignitaries were also present.

Also read: ‘Welcome to the ‘never’ normal world we live in’: Here’s how India Inc. reacted to the Omicron COVID-19 variant

Also read: Anand Mahindra discovers film titled ‘Omicron’ as new COVID variant spooks world. See post