From ₹9 lakh per episode to ₹4,000 crore: How Ramayana’s budget has evolved from TV to global cinema

When Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan premiered on Doordarshan in 1987, its estimated production cost stood at around ₹9 lakh per episode. According to an India Today report, the figure was considered expensive for television at the time. The series relied on physical sets, costumes, practical effects and creative camera techniques rather than computer-generated imagery.

Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, told India Today that the production secured sponsorship from companies including Colgate and Hindustan Lever. The show demonstrated how a comparatively modest television budget could create a lasting cultural phenomenon.

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Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama — The animation leap

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The next major shift came with Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, an Indo-Japanese animated film completed in 1992 and released internationally in the early 1990s. According to an India Today report, the production reportedly cost around $6.7 million. The rupee equivalent has been reported at approximately ₹120 crore, although the conversion and the year used for it require verification.

According to the film’s official website, approximately 450 artists worked on the project, producing more than 100,000 hand-drawn animation frames over nine years. The collaboration between Japanese and Indian teams showed how animation could require substantial investment in specialised artists, production time and technical expertise.

Adipurush: The rise of VFX-driven mythology

In 2023, Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, took the story into a modern, effects-heavy theatrical format. As reported by Sacnilk in June 2022, producer Bhushan Kumar told Pinkvilla that the film’s budget was around ₹500 crore. The film earned approximately ₹393 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk.

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The investment reflected the growing financial demands of large-scale mythological cinema, including digital environments, computer-generated characters and action sequences. However, the film’s reported budget should not be directly compared with television episode costs without accounting for differences in format, duration and production scope.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend: A global-scale production

The upcoming Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, represents another major escalation in reported budgets. Producer Namit Malhotra has cited a budget of approximately $500 million, or more than ₹4,000 crore, for the two-part project.

In an interview reported by The Indian Express in August 2026, actor Yash clarified that the figure covers both films and international promotional expenses, rather than the production of the first instalment alone. The reported scale reflects ambitions to combine high-end visual effects with a worldwide theatrical release.

From television sets to global cinema

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The progression from ₹9 lakh per television episode to a reported ₹4,000-crore two-film project highlights the expanding scale of Ramayana adaptations. While early productions prioritised practical ingenuity and mass television reach, newer projects increasingly depend on sophisticated animation, digital effects and international distribution.

These figures represent different formats and scopes of expenditure, rather than directly comparable production costs. Nevertheless, they illustrate how the business of adapting the epic has evolved alongside changes in technology, audience expectations and the ambitions of filmmakers.

Despite the dramatic rise in reported budgets, the projects’ success will ultimately depend on how effectively filmmakers bring the epic’s enduring story to audiences.

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