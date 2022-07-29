'Gaumutra @ Rs 4 per litre': Chhattisgarh becomes first state to procure cow urine

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday commenced the procurement of cow urine in the state on the occasion of Hareli Tihaar. He launched the initiative during the festivities organised at the chief minister's residence.

Baghel sold 5 litres of cow urine for Rs 20 to Nidhi Self-Help Group of Chandkhuri. On Baghel's request, the Nidhi Self-Help Group deposited the sale amount in Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to procure cow urine. The state is buying cow urine at Rs 4 per litre under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, which was launched in 2020 to procure cow dung from cattle rearers. Back then, it had become the first state to procure cow dung from farmers and villagers.

Baghel worshipped agricultural equipment and tools, and fed fodder to a cow during the celebrations. He also distributed an amount of Rs 17 crore to women self-help groups for producing organic fertilisers.

"Considering the multi-dimensional positive impact of Godhan Nyay Yojana, many states of the country have started adopting the scheme. Under this scheme, people from all sections of society are selling cow dung in Gauthan (cattle shed premises) at Rs 2 per kg. In the last two years, an amount of more than Rs 300 crore has been transferred to the accounts of cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women's groups through Godhan Nyay Yojana," Baghel said.

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar and Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma attended the celebrations

