‘Got to see his throw’: Here’s how Internet reacted on Neeraj Chopra’s Paavo Nurmi Games win 

Superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has shattered his own record with the 89.3 m throw in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland’s Turku. It is Chopra’s first competition after his iconic win in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Chopra’s 89.30 m effort will take him to the fifth spot in the world season leaders’ list.

Chopra’s second rank was momentous as he defeated Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who was the pre-event favourite. Peters won the gold medal in the Doha Diamond League in May with a throw of 93.07 m. Peters, however, was the third with a throw of 86.60 m. This was his first defeat after seven continuous wins this season.

Soon after this news became viral, netizens showered praises on the javelin star for making India proud on an international stage.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur shared a 14-second-long video of the event and tweeted, “Golden Great Neeraj Chopra does it again! Neeraj Chopra threw 89.30 metres at Paavo Nurmi Games to create a new National Record! Absolutely THRILLED. You’ve got to see his throw!”

Former Union Minister and Olympic Medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore also congratulated Chopra and wrote, “Our decorated Olympian Neeraj Chopra sets a new national record. He finishes second at Paavo Nurmi Games with a new personal best throw at 89.30 m in Turku, Finland. Congratulations for winning. The nation is proud of you Neeraj Chopra. Keep shining!”

Here’s how the rest of the Internet reacted

After the Paavo Nurmi Games’ feat, Chopra will participate in the Kourtane Games in Finland on Saturday. He will also feature in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. He trained in the US and Turkey prior to shifting his base to Finland in May.