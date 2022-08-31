Gurugram society resident who repeatedly slapped security guard released on bail

Varun Nath, the resident of Gurugram Sector 50’s The Close North Apartment, who was arrested for slapping and abusing a lift operator after being trapped in an elevator, has been released on bail. In a moment of fury, Nath had also allegedly threatened to kill the guard and the lift operator.

Gurugram ACP Sanjeev Kumar said that Nath was arrested under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for threatening and slapping a security guard and lift operator.

The security guard said in the FIR that his life was at peril and sought police protection. According to the FIR in the case, Ashok Kumar was on duty at The Close North Apartment on August 29 when the lift number stopped for 3-4 minutes in morning.

#WATCH | Haryana: A resident of The Close North Apartments in Gurugram thrashed security guards after being briefly stuck in lift; FIR filed



I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up: Guard Ashok Kumar



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/RDDwMQYdn8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

Nath, who was in the lift, started abusing, hitting and threatening him as soon as he came out. Varun lives on the fourteenth floor of the building.

The FIR also states, “I informed about this to my seniors and the whole incident is caught on CCTV. I am not at fault, but the incident has put my life in danger, so I would like to request the SHO to give protection to my life. Also, strict action should be taken against Varun Nath.”

Ashok also said that he had helped Nath to get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes, but Nath started roughing him up immediately after he got out of the lift. The incident comes days after a 32-year-old woman was arrested for hurling expletives at security guards in Noida’s Jaypee Wish Town society over delay in opening the gates.