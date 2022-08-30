'Happily Married': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posts hilarious tongue-in-cheek take on marriage

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw decided to unleash her humorous side on Twitter when she shared a fun take recently on what it is to be “happily married.” She tweeted a poster on oxymorons titled “English is a funny language”.

The poster defined oxymoron as a device of speech wherein two words of contradictory meaning are brought together. Some examples on the poster include clearly misunderstood, only choice, act naturally, exact estimate, found missing, small crowd, original copies, fully empty, pretty ugly and seriously funny.

Penguin Random House-India's publisher Meru Gokhale replied under Shaw’s post and wrote, “‘Fat chance’ and ‘slim chance’ both mean the same thing!”

Another user wrote, “Ha ha. Almost 99.9 per cent. “Happily married. Will agree to disagree!””

Oxymorons are used to provide dramatic effect, entertainment and presenting words in an inventive way in common parlance whereas in literature, it is used as a rhetorical device.

The Biocon boss is not the only one to crack jokes about marriage. Earlier this month, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka too shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet on wedding invites. Goenka shared a one-of-its-kind invitation for a pharmacist’s wedding and wrote, “A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…”.

A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…. pic.twitter.com/VrrlMCZut9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 20, 2022

While Shaw has a Twitter following of 1.6 million, Goenka commands a following of 1.7 million on the microblogging platform.

Also read: Indian-American family installs Big B's statue worth Rs 60 lakh outside home

Also read: WATCH: Video of Amazon, Flipkart parcels being dumped on Guwahati railway station goes viral